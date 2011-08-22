YAOUNDE Aug 22 Cameroon's oil production rose by 1.9 percent in the second-quarter of the year to 5.36 million barrels compared with the previous quarter, Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) said on Monday.

SNH exploration manager Simon Tamfu said the increase was attributed to improved production at independent Anglo-French oil and gas explorer Perenco's 525,000 barrels in the quarter.

Total EP PA> remains the Central African nation's leading producer with 3.40 million barrels in the quarter, followed by Pecten Cameroon, a U.S. equity company in which Shell (RDSa.L) and SNH own shares, with 1.43 million barrels.

Cameroon became a modest crude oil exporter in 1977, with production peaking at 185,000 barrels a day in 1986. Oil production in 2010 averaged at around 64,000 barrels per day.

Prior to these figures, production has been seen falling for the rest of the year due to maturing oilfields, before re-bounding in 2012 when new wells are expected to go into production.

SNH said only 92.47 billion CFA francs ($203.2 million) in oil revenues was transferred to the Cameroonian treasury, compared with 194.9 billion CFA francs for the first quarter.

No reason was given for the fall in cash. ($1 = 454.941 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)