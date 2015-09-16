YAOUNDE, Sept 16 Tower Resources plans
to invest at least $43 million over seven years to explore for
oil in a shallow-water block in Cameroon's Rio del Rey basin,
the company and Cameroonian officials said on Wednesday.
"Our entry into Cameroon marks a shift in our risk profile
from frontier to proven basins and introduces an asset with
existing discoveries into the Tower portfolio," Tower CEO Graeme
Thomson said in a statement.
The Africa-focused oil and gas exploration company has a 100
percent interest in the 119 sq km (46 sq mile) Thali block.
Under a production sharing contract signed in Cameroon's
capital Yaounde, an initial exploration phase will last three
years with an option to renew for two subsequent two-year
phases.
Tower has the option of relinquishing the block at the end
of each phase, provided the agreed minimum work has been
completed.
The Rio del Rey basin lies in the eastern part of the Niger
Delta and has to date produced over 1 billion barrels of oil,
with an estimated 1.2 billion barrels of remaining reserves,
according to Tower's website.
