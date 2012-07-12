YAOUNDE, July 12 The Cameroon state oil company
said it had reached an agreement with independent producer
Perenco to buy a 1.8 million barrel floating oil storage and
loading terminal and erect it in the Rio del Rey basin, where it
will help oil companies cut costs.
The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) said on Thursday
the terminal would replace two ageing ones by November and would
enable oil producers operating in the basin to save about 225
billion CFA francs ($420.2 million) over the next 15 years.
About 90 percent of the central African nation's crude is
currently produced in the Rio del Rey basin.
The terminal will be operated by Cameroon Oil Terminal, a
venture owned 51 percent by Perenco, 44 percent by SNH and 5
percent by Switzerland-based ABC Maritime Group.
The parties did not say how much the new terminal will cost.
Cameroon became a modest oil producer in 1977, and its
output peaked at 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 1986.
Output has since declined to about 60,000 bpd in 2011 but is
projected to rise again to 90,000 this year after Perenco and
Addax Petroleum, a unit of Chinese state-owned Sinopec, reopened
and improved production at some mature fields acquired from
Total E&P in 2011.
($1 = 535.4970 CFA francs)
