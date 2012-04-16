* Former leader, minister detained
* Charges linked to fraudulent aircraft purchase
YAOUNDE, April 16 Cameroon presidential aspirant
Marafa Hamidou Yaha and former prime minister Ephraim Inoni were
detained on Monday in an investigation into the 2004 purchase of
a presidential plane called "Albatross", an official and state
radio said.
Hamidou Yaha was minister of territorial administration
until he was sacked in December in a cabinet reshuffle by
President Paul Biya. He was still widely seen as harbouring
ambitions to succeed the 79-year-old Biya.
"All I can tell you is that the two were arrested and are
being detained for their alleged role in the fraudulent d eal to
buy a presidential plane, the Albatross, in 2004," a court
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Cameroon state radio confirmed the two officials had been
arrested.
Two warders at the central prison in Yaounde told Reuters
they had escorted Hamidou Yaya into the prison on Monday.
Local media have for years reported on the scandal over the
airplane that began when a delegation of officials was sent to
the United States to buy a presidential plane christened
"Albatross".
The aircraft developed mechanical problems during its
inaugural flight with the president, his wife and children
onboard and had to make an emergency landing. It was later
revealed that the plane was an old aircraft which had been given
a fresh coat of paint.
At the time, Marafa Hamidou Yaya was secretary-general at
the presidency and Ephraim Inoni was his deputy. Inoni later
went on to be prime minister from 2004 to 2009.
Hamidou Yaya has held several senior government positions
and was seen as a potential successor to Biya.
The case has already landed another former minister,
Jean-Marie Atangana Mebara, a former ambassador to the United
States, Jerome Mendouga, and the former director general of
Cameroon's national carrier, Yves Michel Fotso, in jail for
their roles.
($1 = 502.1870 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Additional reporting by Bate Felix;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)