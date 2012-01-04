* Two killed, several injured in economic capital
* Residents target motorbike taxi drivers
By Tansa Musa
YAOUNDE, Jan 4 (Reuters)- Cameroon security forces dispersed
rioters in a neighbourhood of the economic capital Douala on
Wednesday, after at least two people died during fighting
triggered by the suspected murder of a local man.
Clashes began on New Year's Eve between residents of the
Deido neighbourhood and motorbike taxi drivers after a man was
allegedly stabbed to death by a motorcycle rider.
"We can understand that the population of Deido was shocked
... by the killing of one of theirs, but this does not mean that
anybody can take the law into his or her hands," local official
Barard Okalia Bilai said on state radio.
"That is why we've deployed a large number of security
forces to the neighbourhood," he said, adding calm had been
restored by Wednesday afternoon.
Youths from Deido had targeted motorbike taxi drivers in
revenge for the alleged stabbing, and two people were killed as
clashes escalated on Tuesday, local police and gendarmes told
private television broadcaster Equinoxe.
Equinoxe showed images of people using clubs against each
other, and security forces using water cannons to disperse the
rioters, many of whom had taken to the streets again on
Wednesday morning.
Other media reported that several people had been taken to
hospital for injuries including fractures and burns.
Douala has a history of being a flashpoint of violence in
Cameroon and was the starting point of deadly riots that spread
across the country in February 2008 over high food prices and
President Paul Biya's move to end term limits.
Economic activity has continued at Douala's port although
barricades and heavy security presence around the Deido
neighbourhood have slowed traffic down.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Additional reporting by George
Fominyen; Editing by Matthew Jones)