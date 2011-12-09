YAOUNDE Dec 9 South Korea's Pohang Iron
and Steel Company (POSCO) is planning to construct a steel mill
in Cameroon along with a hydropower plant to run it, South
Korea's ambassador in Yaounde, Cho une Hyuck, told reporters on
Friday.
Plans for the mill come as the central African state seeks
to develop two big iron ore deposits, including Australian
Sundance Resources' 10-billion-tonne Mbalam project on
track to start up by the end of 2014.
"The steel processing plant and a hydro-power to operate the
plant can help Cameroon develop its natural resources in order
to enhance value-added (exports) and sustainably spur its
economic growth," Hyuc said.
He gave no details on the expected cost or timing of the
project. A Cameroon government official said talks on the
details of the plan are ongoing.
The project would strengthen ties between Cameroon and South
Korea, whose joint-venture C&K Mining won a diamond mining
license in January and which has also agreed to build a $7
million mining laboratory in the country.
POSCO, the world's sixth-largest steel maker, is majority
controlled by the South Korean state.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing
by Alison Birrane)