Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 South Africa's MTN Group said on Thursday it was compliant with Cameroonian laws, a day after the central African nation said the mobile phone company owes money in taxes.
"MTN Cameroon is not and has never been implicated in corruption-related actions, in the exercise of its activities," MTN said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order