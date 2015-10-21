DOUALA, Cameroon, Oct 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
Cameroon's economic capital was hit by yet another devastating
flood in June, health experts warned that the city would fall
into a familiar pattern.
The flooding would leave behind contaminated groundwater and
large areas of standing water that attract breeding mosquitoes,
they said. As a result, the number of deaths from cholera and
malaria would shoot up.
But this time, the Cameroon government took action to try to
stop such epidemics before they start, and make sure Douala is
prepared for the next time heavy rains hit.
As part of a new project aimed at helping communities adapt
to recurrent flooding, the government is installing rainwater
harvesting systems in vulnerable Douala neighbourhoods.
The idea is simple: catch and store clean water for people
to use whenever flooding makes groundwater unsafe.
"Natural disasters have gotten our authorities to think
about saving water and saving the health of their citizens,"
said Jackson Abwe, a teacher in Makepe, one of the
neighbourhoods involved in the project.
WATER HARVESTING FOR POOR AREAS
After the floods in June, the government put $185 million
into Douala's Urban Development Programme for the Emergency
Rehabilitation and Constriction of Infrastructure fund.
Along with improving drainage systems and rehabilitating
road networks, the money is going into the first phase of the
rainwater harvesting project, which is due to be completed at
the end of October.
According to Benoit Som, one of the deputy mayors of the
Douala V council, 15 squatter settlements in Douala will get two
rain harvesting systems each, at a cost of 1.3 million fcfa
($2,500) per system.
Each system includes tanks installed outside houses with
corrugated iron roofs. During the rainy season, rainwater flows
down the roofs and into the tanks.
In some cases, water is also stored in larger iron and
concrete water storage tanks, which have a capacity of around
80,000 litres.
The collected water is then treated and connected to a
plumbing system to be used by the households near the tank.
The council is also encouraging individual households to set
up their own rainwater harvesting systems.
According to health experts, 60 percent of Douala's
population of three million depends on water from wells, many
built close to pit latrines. When the area floods, sewage can
get washed into the community's water supply.
"Both the urban poor who cannot afford portable water and
the well-to-do who suffer from persistent (water supply) cuts
rely on the groundwater supply, which is vulnerable to
contamination," said Dr. Ngide Isaac of Douala Laquintini
Hospital.
He said the number of cholera cases in the city jumps from
less than 50 per week to over 400 during rainy seasons that
involve flooding.
Council officials believe the rainwater harvesting project
can help cut those numbers in the future.
"The project will help strengthen the adaptive capacity of
the beneficiary communities, reduce the risks faced from the
effects of climate change like floods, and in turn influence the
policy to promote sustainable management of water resources,"
said Augustine Njamshi, executive director of the Bio-Resource
and Development Centre in Cameroon.
REQUIREMENT FOR NEW BUILDINGS
Council members say that even after the project is
completed, they intend to propose that the government oblige
city planners to include rainwater recycling systems in all new
builds.
"Ideally, each public and private building in Douala city
should possess its own water harvesting system," Gustave Ebanda,
second deputy mayor of the Douala V council, told journalists
when the project was announced.
Environment experts say the project is important and will
improve both health and sustainability efforts.
"A big city like Douala needs alternative sources of potable
water, and rainwater harvesting is one of those cost-effective
and environmentally friendly sources," said Tchepnang
Barthelemy, coordinator of the Centre for Assistance to Justice
and Animation for Development, a non-govermental organisation in
Limbe.
Rainwater harvesting can cut the need to build other
expensive water-supply systems, and create the ability to farm
or build in areas with no other access to water, he said, as
well as making floods less destructive by capturing more water.
For the residents of Douala, however, what is most important
is that they can have access to clean water when they need it.
"Women and children sometimes spend up to eight hours per
day searching for portable water," said Marie Noel Ebang, a shop
attendant in Makepe, which recently got two rain harvesting
systems. "This rainwater storage device has improved access to
safe drinking water and decreased the time needed for water
collection."
(Reporting by Elias Ntungwe Ngalame; editing by Jumana Farouky
and Laurie Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking
and corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)