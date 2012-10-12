MILAN Oct 12 Shares in Camfin, the parent company of tyremaker Pirelli, extended gains to rise nearly 5 percent in Milan in early trade on Friday.

Camfin said on Friday it launched a fixed-rate 150 million euro ($194.14 million) bond convertible into 5.85 percent of Pirelli shares.

At 0724 GMT Camfin shares were up 4.38 percent at 0.51 euros while Pirelli was down 0.68 percent at 8.79 euros in a broadly flat Milan market. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)