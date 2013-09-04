(Adds background, comment from source close to Consob)
MILAN, Sept 4 An investigation by Italian
regulator Consob into Lauro 61's bid to buy out shareholders in
Pirelli holding company Camfin is no reason
to change the offer price, the investment vehicle said on
Wednesday.
Lauro 61, led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera,
has offered 0.80 euros per share to buy out investors in Camfin
after acquiring a 12.4 percent stake in the company at the same
price from Malacalza Investimenti.
That deal brought to an end years of legal wrangling between
Malacalza and Tronchetti Provera, who had been at loggerheads
over management issues at the group.
As a result Lauro 61 came to own 61 percent of Camfin and,
under Italian rules, had to offer to buy the remaining shares.
The investment vehicle is looking to delist the company once it
gains full control and possibly merge with it.
Malacalza, owned by a Genoa-based family of steel-trading
moguls, separately bought a 6.98 percent stake in Pirelli from
insurers Allianz and Fondiaria-SAI.
Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Wednesday that
market watchdog Consob was investigating whether the price of
the Camfin bid had been affected by the sale of the Pirelli
stake and was lower than it should have been.
A source close to Consob told Reuters on Wednesday that the
regulator had not formally challenged the price of the bid so
far and that checks were ongoing.
Lauro 61 said it had answered a request by the regulator for
further details and that there was no reason to modify the price
of the buyout bid.
"The purchase of Camfin shares by Lauro 61 and the purchase
of Pirelli shares by Malacalza Investimenti are two totally
independent operations," the investment vehicle said in a
statement.
Shares in Camfin, which holds 26 percent of Pirelli, were up
by 1.9 percent to 0.81 euros at 1001 GMT, against a 1.8 percent
fall for Italy's all-share index.
Lauro 61 is owned by Tronchetti Provera, private equity firm
Clessidra and banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
.
Lauro 61 said that Consob had also asked UniCredit and
Tronchetti Provera's holding company MTP to provide further
details.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Stephen Jewkes and David
Goodman)