ALMATY Oct 5 London-listed Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML) cut production of cathode copper by 11 percent in the third quarter of this year to 2,966 tonnes due to an operational incident in late June, it said on Monday.

CAML operates a plant in Kounrad in central Kazakhstan to recover copper from waste dumps dating back to Soviet times. At the end of June, some of the company's organic inventory was lost, which temporarily slowed down its operations.

"The Kounrad plant returned to its design process capacity in early September and is currently operating efficiently, having achieved a new monthly production record of 1,216 tonnes in September," CAML said in a statement.

"Despite the reduced copper output in the third quarter, the Company maintains its guidance of 12,000 tonnes for full-year production in 2015." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Louise Heavens)