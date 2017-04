ALMATY Jan 6 London-listed Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML) raised production of cathode copper by 35 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 3,661 tonnes and plans to boost output further this year, it said on Wednesday.

"The Company is now targeting increased copper production for 2016 at between 13,000 and 14,000 tonnes," the firm said in a statement, up from 12,071 tonnes in 2015.

CAML operates a plant in Kounrad in central Kazakhstan to recover copper from waste dumps dating back to Soviet times.