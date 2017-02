ALMATY, July 4 Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML) raised production of cathode copper by 27 percent in the first half of 2016 to 6,908 tonnes and is on track to produce 13,000-14,000 tonnes this year, the London-listed company said on Monday.

Sales rose 24 percent to 6,355 tonnes, it said in a statement.

CAML operates a plant in Kounrad in central Kazakhstan to recover copper from waste dumps dating back to Soviet times. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)