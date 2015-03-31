March 31 Cammack Retirement Group, an investment
advisory and actuarial services provider, hired three executives
to beef up its investment team.
Ray McGrath, who was named an investment consultant, joins
from life insurance company MetLife Inc.
Svetlana Knorr and Mari Tsagareishvili joined as investment
analysts, the company said.
Knorr comes from Connecticut River Bank NA, while
Tsagareishvili joins from consulting advisory firm Professional
Impressions Consulting.
McGrath and Tsagareishvili will work out of Cammack
Retirement's New York office, while Knorr will be based at the
firm's Wellesley office.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)