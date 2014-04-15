MILAN, April 15 Italian drinks group Davide Campari has agreed to buy Fratelli Averna in a deal valuing the Sicilian spirits company that makes Averna, Italy's second best-selling bitter, at 103.75 million euros ($143 million).

The Averna group owns a portfolio of premium brands, among which are, Braulio, a herb-based bitter, and Grappa Frattina, through which Campari enters the grappa category, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Valentina Za)