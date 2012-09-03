UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
MILAN, Sept 3 Italian drinks maker Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the Americas will account for 40 percent of overall group sales following the company's purchase of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles.
Italian sales will account for less than 25 percent of overall group revenues compared to a current 34.4 percent, he said.
Kunze-Concewitz said he was referring to a share of sales after full distribution integration and synergies kick in.
He was speaking to Reuters ahead of a media presentation on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources