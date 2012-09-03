MILAN, Sept 3 Italian drinks company Campari said Monday it will buy Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co, strengthening its most profitable business segment, in a public tender offer for $414.7 million.

The price "corresponds to a multiple of 15 times the June 2012 EBITDA," the company said, for a price of $4.32 per ordinary share. Total purchase price for 100% of Lascelles share capital is $414.7 million. Closing is expected during the fourth quarter of 2012.

With the acquisition, its third-largest following the Wild Turkey and Skyy Spirits brands, "Campari enhances its critical mass in key American markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico the Caribbean, and acquires a leading market position in Jamaica," the company said in a statement.

Lascelles manufactures the Appleton Estate, Appleton Special/White, Wray & Nephew and Coruba brands. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)