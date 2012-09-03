UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds analyst comment, detail)
MILAN, Sept 3 Italian drinks company Campari said on Monday it would buy Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co for $414.7 million.
The company said the price corresponded to a multiple of 15 times June 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or $4.32 per ordinary share.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.
"We expect the deal to get a positive reception," said an analyst, adding that the deal had a strong strategic rationale and was financially sound.
"After the deal, net debt/EBITDA ratio is estimated at 2.7, which does not stretch the balance sheet too much," the analyst added.
With the acquisition, its third-largest following the Wild Turkey and Skyy Spirits brands, "Campari enhances its critical mass in key American markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico the Caribbean, and acquires a leading market position in Jamaica," the company said in a statement.
Lascelles makes the Appleton Estate, Appleton Special/White, Wray & Nephew and Coruba brands. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources