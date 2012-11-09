BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
MILAN Nov 9 Italy's Gruppo Campari said on Friday it had started its bid to take over the whole of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co, a deal which will boost its presence in growing American markets.
Campari, maker of the eponymous red aperitif, said in a statement it had reached an agreement with 90.7 percent of Lascelles's ordinary shareholders to accept the tender offer.
In September Campari said it had agreed to buy an 81.4 percent stake from ailing Caribbean state-owned conglomerate CL Financial. Its offer valued the target at $414.8 million.
Campari also said it was making a $4.32 per share offer to remaining Lascelles minority shareholders.
Campari said it intended to delist Lascelles from the Jamaican Stock Exchange.
Campari has historically grown through acquisitions.
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.