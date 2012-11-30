UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 30 Italy's Gruppo Campari said on Friday it had extended to Dec. 10 its bid to take over the whole of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co , a deal which will boost its presence in the growing American market.
Campari, maker of the eponymous red aperitif, said in a statement that 96.3 percent of Lascelles' ordinary shares had been tendered.
In September Campari said it had agreed to buy an 81.4 percent stake in Lascelles from ailing Caribbean state-owned conglomerate CL Financial. Its offer valued the target at $414.8 million.
Campari also said at the time it was making a $4.32 per share offer to remaining Lascelles minority shareholders in a bid initially due to end on Nov. 30.
Campari said it intended to delist Lascelles from the Jamaican Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources