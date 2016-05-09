MILAN May 9 Italy's Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, on Monday reported a better-than-expected 7.2 percent rise in first-quarter organic sales thanks to sales of high-margin brands such as Aperol and SKYY Vodka.

Analysts had forecast organic sales rising between 2-4 percent in the quarter.

Headline sales were flat in the period at 327 million euros ($372 million), slightly higher than an analyst consensus of 323 million euros compiled by Reuters.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding one-off items rose 21 percent to 54 million euros.

Shares in the beverage company rose after the release and were up 2.9 percent at 8.76 euros by 0942 GMT, after earlier touching a 8.87 euros, its highest level in more than a month. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)