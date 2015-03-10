MILAN, March 10 Italian beverage group Campari expects to post a higher EBIT margin in 2015, CFO Paolo Marchesini said on Tuesday in a conference call on results.

The EBIT (earnings before interests and tax) margin on sales fell to 16.3 percent in 2014 from 19 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)