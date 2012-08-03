UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Lenta expects consumer spending to stay weak in 2017
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
MILAN Aug 3 Italian drinks company Gruppo Campari is looking to strong consumption in the United States and Asia to offset a weaker performance in Europe.
The owner of the eponymous red aperitif, Skyy vodka and Glen Grant whisky reported a first-half 5 percent increase in sales to 618 million euros, in line with a mean analyst forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Campari said in March it expected flat or declining sales in its home market this year, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis depresses consumption. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as the cosmetics maker failed once again to hold on to its "Avon Ladies", sending shares down to a more than six-month low on Thursday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil says it is pushing ahead with plans to change the law and let foreigners buy farmland, in a move widely backed by investors and opposed by land rights campaigners.