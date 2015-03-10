MILAN, March 10 Italian beverage group Campari said on Tuesday it had limited visibility on this year after managing to keep its 2014 gross margin in line with the previous year's.

The maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif had flagged risks the gross margin may fall in 2014 as a percentage of sales, after revising down to flat its target for the year.

The gross margin stood at 832 million euros, or 53.3 percent of sales at the end of last year, broadly unchanged from a 2013 level of 53.2 percent.

Sales at the world's sixth largest premium spirits maker, rose 2.4 percent to 1.56 billion euros in the period, in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.556 billion euros.

Underlying sales - which exclude acquisitions - were up 3.4 percent.

Campari reported a 14 percent fall in net profit to 129 million euros, hurt by one-off items, undershooting an analyst consensus estimate of 142.65 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Valentina Za)