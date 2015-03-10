(Adds shares reaction, details)

By Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia

MILAN, March 10 Italian beverage group Campari managed to keep its 2014 gross profit margin in line with the previous year's, after posting a 2.4 percent rise in sales helped by a recovery in its domestic market.

The maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif had warned the gross margin might fall in 2014 as a percentage of sales, after revising down to flat its target for the year.

The gross margin stood at 832 million euros ($894 million), or 53.3 percent of sales at the end of last year, barely changed from a 2013 level of 53.2 percent.

By 1101 GMT, Campari shares were up 2.13 percent, adding to gains after the publication of the results.

In a statement, Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the group had limited visibility on this year as volatility in some emerging markets and price competition in some regions were expected to continue in 2015.

The world's sixth largest premium spirits maker had sales of 1.56 billion euros in 2014, in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.556 billion euros.

Underlying sales -- which exclude acquisitions -- were up 3.4 percent in the year, thanks to a strong fourth quarter.

Market leader Diageo in January reported lower-than-expected sales for the six months to December, hurt by foreign exchange rate moves and discounting on vodka in the United States.

Campari's Italian sales, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the total, rose 3.5 percent in 2014 recovering after a 3.8 percent drop the previous year.

An economic recovery in Italy, which is set to emerge this year from a prolonged recession, would further benefit the group, analysts say.

Campari reported a 14 percent fall in net profit to 129 million euros, hurt by one-off items, undershooting analysts' consensus estimate of 143 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro) (Editing by Mark Potter)