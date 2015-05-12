* Q1 total sales up 13.4 percent at 327 million euros

* Organic or like for like sales up 4.2 pct

* Pretax up 73 pct at 35.8 million euros

* Shares up more than 3 pct vs 1 pct drop in Milan blue chips (Adds details, shares)

MILAN, May 12 Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker by sales, said it expects to achieve a positive result this year after reporting a 13.4 percent sales rise in the first quarter, helped by a stronger dollar.

Shares in maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif were up more than 3 percent, outperforming a near 1 percent drop in Milan's blue chip index.

"The figures were slightly better than my expectations and the company sounded positive about the rest of the year," a Milan-based analyst said, but asked not to be named.

Campari said total sales reached 327 million euros ($368 million). Sales grew 4.2 percent on a like for like or organic basis, while there was an additional 6.6 percent gain from foreign exchange swings and 2.6 percent from an acquisition.

The company also reported a 73 percent jump in pretax profit to 35.8 million euros.

During the January-March period a stronger U.S. currency has provided a windfall to euro zone companies with overseas earnings in either the dollar itself or in dollar-linked currencies.

Compared with the end of the first quarter last year, the euro/dollar exchange rate was more than 22 percent weaker as a consequence of diverging stances in monetary policy in Europe and in the United States. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by David Holmes)