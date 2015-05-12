* Q1 total sales up 13.4 percent at 327 million euros
MILAN, May 12 Campari, the world's
sixth-largest premium spirits maker by sales, said it expects to
achieve a positive result this year after reporting a 13.4
percent sales rise in the first quarter, helped by a stronger
dollar.
Shares in maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif were
up more than 3 percent, outperforming a near 1 percent drop in
Milan's blue chip index.
"The figures were slightly better than my expectations and
the company sounded positive about the rest of the year," a
Milan-based analyst said, but asked not to be named.
Campari said total sales reached 327 million euros ($368
million). Sales grew 4.2 percent on a like for like or organic
basis, while there was an additional 6.6 percent gain from
foreign exchange swings and 2.6 percent from an acquisition.
The company also reported a 73 percent jump in pretax profit
to 35.8 million euros.
During the January-March period a stronger U.S. currency has
provided a windfall to euro zone companies with overseas
earnings in either the dollar itself or in dollar-linked
currencies.
Compared with the end of the first quarter last year, the
euro/dollar exchange rate was more than 22 percent weaker as a
consequence of diverging stances in monetary policy in Europe
and in the United States.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
