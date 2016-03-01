(Recasts to add CFO, stock reaction)

MILAN, March 1 Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, reported better than expected sales for 2015 on Tuesday, driven by its top brands, with revenues little affected by weaker demand in emerging markets.

The Italian group is focusing on its higher-margin Campari, SKYY vodka, Wild Turkey whiskey, Aperol and Jamaican rum brands to boost revenue growth and improve its overall margins.

It said total sales came in at 1.66 billion euros ($1.8 bln) last year, up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis and excluding forex swings. Analysts expected organic growth of around 2.5 percent.

Campari confirmed its target of average annual growth of 5 percent for organic sales over five years, and its shares were up 5 percent by 1550 GMT at 7.62 euros, after briefly touching 7.9 euros, their highest in nearly a month.

The pace of sales growth for the five higher-margin brands nearly doubled in the second part of 2015.

"Campari saw an acceleration of its global priority brands to 10 percent in the second half of the year, up from 5.9 percent in the first half, marking the strongest performance since 2012," said Mirco Badocco, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

Operating profit jumped 11.6 percent to 333 million euros, with margin on sales - closely watched by analysts as a sign of the company's profitability - improving to 20.1 percent from 19.1 in 2014, when it recorded a decline.

That margin is expected to expand further this year thanks to the top brands, the relative stability of U.S. and European markets and subdued commodity costs, Campari's Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini told a conference call with analysts.

Campari said demand was weak in emerging markets such as Russia and Nigeria. However the company is less exposed to emerging markets than some of its peers such as Pernod Richard and Remy Cointreau. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Susan Fenton)