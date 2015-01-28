(corrects date when Garavoglia family became Campari's top shareholder)

MILAN Jan 28 Beverage group Campari became the first Italian company on Wednesday to introduce a loyalty share scheme to reward its long-term investors with more voting rights.

A new law approved last year by the Italian parliament lets companies give investors who hold stock for two years up to two votes at shareholder meetings for every share they own.

Campari's top shareholder is investment company Alicros, which is owned by the Garavoglia family.

Under the new scheme the voting rights of Alicros would rise to 67.55 percent from the current 51 percent should no other investors ask for their votes to be doubled. Britain's investment fund Cedar Rock Capital is the second-biggest shareholder with a 10.8 percent stake according to Campari.

Shareholders at the spirits and drinks firm approved the new scheme with a majority of 76 percent of investors attending the meeting, which corresponds to 61.8 percent of the share capital.

Small shareholders and institutional investors, however, criticized the new rule.

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis had recommended that Campari's investors vote against the introduction of a multiple voting rights scheme, saying it would create multiple classes of stock with different rights.

Responding to criticism, Campari Chairman Luca Garavoglia, a member of the family owning Alicros, said that several rivals have in place schemes that decouple share ownership from voting rights including France's Pernod-Ricard.

The Garavoglia family has been Campari's top shareholder since it was listed in 2001. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)