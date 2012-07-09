July 9 Campbell Soup Co plans to buy Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion in cash, adding high-end juices, salad dressings and baby carrots to its portfolio of soups, juices and cookies.

Campbell said Monday it would fund the deal through a combination of short- and long-term debt. It is expected to close late this summer.

Campbell was advised by Morgan Stanley. Bolthouse, currently owned by Madison Dearborn Partners, was advised by Credit Suisse.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)