* 13,000 affected cases shipped around the United States
* Possibly contain small, thin pieces of wire
* Some consumers reported scratches in, near mouth
Sept 23 Campbell Soup Co's (CPB.N) baked goods
maker Pepperidge Farm Inc is recalling some "Baked Naturals"
sesame sticks because they may contain small, thin pieces of
wire.
The company is voluntarily recalling 13,000 cases of
10.2-ounce boxes of sesame sticks after some consumers reported
minor scrapes in and around the mouth.
Pepperidge Farm could not immediately be reached for
further details.
The boxes, manufactured in Pepperidge Farm's facility in
Willard, Ohio, were shipped across the United States and carry
a yellow "20% More!" banner across the top.
The company is encouraging consumers to return the packages
that are marked "sell by" Nov. 20, 2011 through Nov. 20, 2012
to the store where they were bought for an exchange or full
refund.
For a list of recalled codes, please see
r.reuters.com/beb93s .
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)