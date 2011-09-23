* 13,000 affected cases shipped around the United States

* Possibly contain small, thin pieces of wire

* Some consumers reported scratches in, near mouth

Sept 23 Campbell Soup Co's (CPB.N) baked goods maker Pepperidge Farm Inc is recalling some "Baked Naturals" sesame sticks because they may contain small, thin pieces of wire.

The company is voluntarily recalling 13,000 cases of 10.2-ounce boxes of sesame sticks after some consumers reported minor scrapes in and around the mouth.

Pepperidge Farm could not immediately be reached for further details.

The boxes, manufactured in Pepperidge Farm's facility in Willard, Ohio, were shipped across the United States and carry a yellow "20% More!" banner across the top.

The company is encouraging consumers to return the packages that are marked "sell by" Nov. 20, 2011 through Nov. 20, 2012 to the store where they were bought for an exchange or full refund.

For a list of recalled codes, please see r.reuters.com/beb93s . (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)