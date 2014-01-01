Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
NEW YORK Jan 1 Campbell Soup Co late Tuesday said it was voluntarily recalling about 300 cases of its 24-ounce-sized Prego Traditional Italian sauce, citing a risk of spoilage.
The Camden, New Jersey-based food company said customers who had purchased the product should not eat it, though no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall.
Campbell said the affected jars could be identified by having a best by date of June 16, 2015 "and a four-digit, military time code ranging from 'CT BJ ZV 0330' through 'CT BJ ZV 0449" printed on the lid of the product.
Shares of Campbell closed Tuesday at $43.28.
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016