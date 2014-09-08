Sept 8 Campbell Soup Co on Monday reported a quarterly profit on strong sales in its Bolthouse business.

Net income was $137 million, or 43 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Aug. 3, compared with a year-earlier loss of $158 million, or 50 cents a share.

For fiscal 2015, Campbell expects sales growth of 1 percent to 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 to $2.50. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)