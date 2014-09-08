BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook
Sept 8 Campbell Soup Co on Monday reported a quarterly profit on strong sales in its Bolthouse business.
Net income was $137 million, or 43 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Aug. 3, compared with a year-earlier loss of $158 million, or 50 cents a share.
For fiscal 2015, Campbell expects sales growth of 1 percent to 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 to $2.50. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program
* Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership reports 3.7 percent passive stake in Abercrombie & Fitch as of March 17 versus 5.3 percent stake as of Dec 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: