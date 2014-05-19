(Corrects paragraph 4 to show net sales rose 0.4 percent, not 1 percent)

May 19 Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soup maker, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales as increased promotions failed to drive growth in its U.S. soup division.

Campbell's shares fell 9.1 percent to $41 in premarket trading after the company also lowered its full-year sales growth forecast.

The company said it now expects sales from continuing operations to grow about 3 percent in fiscal 2014 compared with the previous range of 4-5 percent.

Net sales grew 0.4 percent to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended April 27.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.0 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)