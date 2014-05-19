* Cuts full-year sales growth forecast to 3 pct from 4-5 pct
* Expects full-year adjusted profit at low-end of forecast
* Third-qtr sales $1.97 bln vs est. $2 bln
* Shares fall as much as 7 pct
(Adds background and details on the U.S. soup business; updates
shares)
By Shailaja Sharma
May 19 Campbell Soup Co cut its
full-year sales forecast as the introduction of new soup flavors
and increased promotions failed to stir enough consumers to
switch from the lower-priced and healthier options at rivals.
Campbell's shares fell as much as 7 percent on Monday after
the world's largest soup maker also reported
weaker-than-expected revenue for the third-quarter ended April
27.
Winter is usually a good time for soup sales - Campbell's
sales of soup rose 14 percent in the third quarter of 2013 - but
that did not happen in the latest quarter. U.S. soup sales were
flat compared with the same quarter last year.
Campbell, which also makes Pepperidge Farm bakery products,
Prego pasta sauces and V8 vegetable juices, launched eight new
soup flavors in January and, in the latest quarter, increased
the frequency of offers to try to win back consumers and protect
its market share.
"Despite an increase in the frequency of our promotional
activity in the third quarter, we did not realize the
anticipated lifts in a challenging consumer environment," Chief
Executive Denise Morrison said in a statement.
Campbell said it expects sales from continuing operations to
increase about 3 percent in the year ending July compared with
its previous forecast of a 4-5 percent rise.
The company's share of the U.S. soup market has fallen to 47
percent in 2013 from 57 percent a decade ago due to stiff
competition from both lower-priced private-label products and
smaller rivals offering healthier options and high-quality soup
products, according to data from Euromonitor.
Under Morrison, Campbell has spent millions of dollars to
reinvent its marketing and packaging and is also trying to build
the loyalty of the often fickle younger consumers, who tend to
be more price-conscious and less brand-loyal than older cohorts.
But still smaller niche soup companies such as Pacific of
Oregon, Harris Foods Co and Amy's Kitchen Inc continued to gain
ground, according to Euromonitor.
Campbell does not break out its soup sales by value but
company reports show sales have fallen in 13 of the last 19
quarters - although they rose in every quarter of 2013.
Soup sales are expected to make up about a third of the
company's sales in 2014, down from 40 percent in 2012, largely
due to the sale of its European soup business, Morrison had told
Reuters in October last year.
The company's problems also went beyond soup in the latest
quarter. Sales of Pepperidge Farm products also fell, the
company said without providing figures.
Total sales rose 0.4 percent to $1.97 billion, but fell
short of the average analyst estimate of $2.0 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Campbell rose 1.7 percent to $184
million. Excluding items, the company's profit of 62 cents per
share beat the average analysts' estimate of 59 cents.
The company also said full-year adjusted earnings would be
at the low end of its forecast of $2.53-$2.58 per share.
Campbell's shares were down 2.5 percent at $44.01 in late
afternoon trading. They fell to a low of $41.94 earlier on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)