Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co, the world's
largest soupmaker, posted a slight fall in quarterly sales and
called the performance of its fresh and organic foods
"disappointing."
Campbell Soup said its net sales dipped 0.35 percent to
$1.69 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 31.
The net loss attributable to the company was $81 million, or
26 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17 million, or 5
cents per share, a year earlier.
Campbell Soup said the latest quarter included a pre-tax
non-cash impairment charge of $141 million to reduce the
carrying value of the intangible assets of the Bolthouse Farms
carrot and carrot ingredients business.
