Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soupmaker, posted a slight fall in quarterly sales and called the performance of its fresh and organic foods "disappointing."

Campbell Soup said its net sales dipped 0.35 percent to $1.69 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 31.

The net loss attributable to the company was $81 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Campbell Soup said the latest quarter included a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $141 million to reduce the carrying value of the intangible assets of the Bolthouse Farms carrot and carrot ingredients business.