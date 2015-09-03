BRIEF-Bombardier to supply 27 additional metro trains to Kuala Lumpur
* Bombardier and Hartasuma to transform mobility in kuala lumpur with 27 additional innovia metro 300 trains
Sept 3 Packaged foods maker Campbell Soup Co reported an 8.6 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak sales in its U.S. simple meals business.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $68 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 2, from $137 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.69 billion from $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Bombardier and Hartasuma to transform mobility in kuala lumpur with 27 additional innovia metro 300 trains
FRANKFURT, March 27 German engineering group Siemens said it was committed for the long term to Britain, which will begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday.