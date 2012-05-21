BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
May 21 Campbell Soup Co reported lower quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by higher costs and expenses and by weak soup sales.
Net income was $177 million, or 55 cents per share, for the fiscal third quarter ended April 29, down from $187 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales edged up to $1.82 billion from $1.81 billion. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp