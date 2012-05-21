May 21 Campbell Soup Co reported lower quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by higher costs and expenses and by weak soup sales.

Net income was $177 million, or 55 cents per share, for the fiscal third quarter ended April 29, down from $187 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales edged up to $1.82 billion from $1.81 billion. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)