Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, citing progress
in its plan to turnaround its sagging U.S. soup business.
Its net income was $205 million, or 64 cents per share, in
its fiscal second quarter ended on Jan. 29, down from $239
million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 62 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 1 percent to $2.11 billion.
Campbell stood by its 2012 outlook, which calls for earnings
of $2.35 to $2.42 per share and net sales to range from flat to
up 2 percent.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney)