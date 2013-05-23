BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of student housing community in Tempe, Arizona
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of student housing community in tempe, arizona
May 23 Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Plum Organics, a maker of organic baby food, for an undisclosed price.
Campbell expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter and not impact its full-year targets.
Plum was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Jones Day and Campbell was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell.
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of student housing community in tempe, arizona
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.