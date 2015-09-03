(Corrects headline to "Q4 adj. EPS from cont ops $0.43" from "Q4 EPS $0.42") Sept 3 Campbell Soup Co : * Reports fourth-quarter and full-year results * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations * Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Campbell provides fiscal 2016 guidance within long-term growth targets announced in July * Says U.S. simple meals sales decreased 3 percent in the quarter to $505 million * Qtrly U.S. soup sales decreased 2 percent * Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS from continuing operations $2.53 to $2.58 * Sees sales to grow by 0 to 1 percent, adjusted EBIT to grow by 3 to 5 percent and adjusted EPS to grow by 3 to 5 percent in FY 16 * Says intends to adopt mark-to-market pension and post-retirement benefit accounting in Q1 2016 and recast historical results * Qtrly net sales $1.69 billion versus $1.85 billion * Qtrly reported GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.22 * FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $8.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says in Q4 2015, the company recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $93 million related to cost savings initiatives * Says for the full year, the company recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $102 million related to the initiatives