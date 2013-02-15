Feb 15 Campbell Soup reported lower quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a decline in U.S. beverage sales.

Net income was $190 million, or 60 cents per share, in Campbell's fiscal second quarter through Jan. 27, compared with $205 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, the maker of V8 juice and Campbell Soup earned 70 cents per share.

Net sales grew 10 percent to $2.33 billion, helped by the recent acquisition of Bolthouse Farms.