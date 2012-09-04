UPDATE 4-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
Sept 4 Campbell Soup Co on Tuesday reported quarterly sales in line with analysts expectations as it saw some improvement in sales of its iconic red and white cans of condensed soup due to the timing of promotional spending.
Net income was $127 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on July 31, compared with $100 million, or 31 per share, a year earlier.
Sales were flat at $1.61 billion.
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
Feb 21 Insurance giant American International Group Inc has reached a deal to sell one of its lesser-known assets: a northern Vermont ski slope.
MONTREAL/NEW YORK, Feb 23 Canada's Gildan Activewear plans to keep making key styles from its recently acquired American Apparel brand in the United States but will also manufacture some products elsewhere, a company spokesman said on Thursday.