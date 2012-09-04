Sept 4 Campbell Soup Co on Tuesday reported quarterly sales in line with analysts expectations as it saw some improvement in sales of its iconic red and white cans of condensed soup due to the timing of promotional spending.

Net income was $127 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on July 31, compared with $100 million, or 31 per share, a year earlier.

Sales were flat at $1.61 billion.