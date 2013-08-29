(Corrects sales in paragraph 3 to $1.82 billion from $1.72
billion)
Aug 29 Campbell Soup Co reported a 9
percent rise in adjusted profit, helped by acquisitions and
strengthening U.S sales of condensed soups and broth.
The world's largest soup maker's adjusted earnings rose to
$142 million, or 45 cents per share in the quarter ended July
28, from $130 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 13 percent to $1.82 billion.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 42
cents per share on revenue of $1.84 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)