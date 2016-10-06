BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Recreational vehicle dealership Camping World Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $22 a share, within the expected range, raising $251 million, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Camping World priced 11.4 million shares at $22 a share, the midpoint of its indicated range of $21 to $23, said the source, who asked not to be named because the information was not yet public. A spokesman for Camping World could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: