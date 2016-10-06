Oct 6 Recreational vehicle dealership Camping World Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $22 a share, within the expected range, raising $251 million, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Camping World priced 11.4 million shares at $22 a share, the midpoint of its indicated range of $21 to $23, said the source, who asked not to be named because the information was not yet public. A spokesman for Camping World could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York)