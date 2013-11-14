BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
MADRID Nov 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa's food unit Sigma Alimentos is finalising a full takeover bid of Spanish foods company Campofrio, Spanish daily ABC reported on Thursday, without naming sources.
ABC said the takeover plan follows an agreement by Sigma - which sells ham, cheese and yogurt among other refrigerated foods - to buy 40 percent of Campofrio from current shareholders La Caixa, Oaktree Capital and chairman Pedro Ballve.
Campofrio, with a market capitalization of 626 million euros, is the main meat processor in Europe, while Sigma operates in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.
La Caixa, with a 4.2 percent stake in Campofrio, declined to comment on the report, while none of the other parties involved were immediately available for comment.
BT jumps after network separation deal
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.