April 27 Campus Crest Communities Inc,
the student housing real estate investment trust trying to sell
itself, has hired management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to
help reposition the company and appointed two of its executives
as interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer.
The company said on Monday it will appoint David Coles and
John Makuch, both managing directors at Alvarez & Marsal, as
interim CEO and CFO, respectively. The previous CEO and CFO
resigned in November.
Aaron Halfacre will remain president and chief investment
officer and Scott Rochon, who had been interim chief financial
officer, will continue as chief accounting officer, the company
said.
Campus Crest said in February it hired investment bank
Moelis & Co to explore all strategic alternatives. The review
will continue, the company said, adding there were no assurances
the process would result in Campus Crest pursuing or completing
a transaction.
Campus Crest, which has also been under fire from activist
investor Clinton Group, suspended its dividend earlier this
month.
The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of 81
properties in 27 states.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)