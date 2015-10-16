BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
Oct 16 Student housing real estate investment trust Campus Crest Communities Inc said it has agreed to be bought by Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC for $1.9 billion.
The deal, valued at $7.03 per share, includes $6.90 in cash and net proceeds from the Montreal sale estimated to be $0.13 per share, the company said on Friday.
Campus Crest's shares closed at $5.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
