* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.11 vs $0.08 in Q3 2010

* Rev up 24 pct to $29.7 mln, tops company forecast

* Q4 rev seen $22-$24 mln as global economic woes bite

* Names Moshe Eisenberg as chief financial officer

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 - Camtek Ltd , a maker of automated optical inspection systems, reported higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by an expansion of its product line, and projected another year of solid sales growth in 2012.

The Israeli company, which sells its systems to the semiconductor, manufacturing and packaging and printed circuit board industries, has recently moved to five product lines from two following two acquisitions.

"The three new product lines have been able to compensate for the drop in our markets," Chief Executive Officer Roy Porat told Reuters. "Most of our industry dropped 40 percent from the beginning of the year."

Camtek forecasts $107 million of revenue in 2011 for a 25 percent growth rate from 2010.

Asked if the company could grow the same in 2012, Porat said: "It's a realistic number, because we have new products we just launched that are continuing to get traction."

Porat said revenue growth next year would also depend on the global economic situation not deteriorating.

"As long as there is no major global crisis we can definitely grow next year," he said, noting that 80 percent of Camtek's sales are to Asia.

"From the semiconductor side of the business we have decent indications of a change in trend when looking at December orders. They look better than October and November months. It could be the fourth quarter is the bottom of the mini-cycle."

Shares of Camtek were up 3.9 percent at $2.20 in morning Nasdaq trade. Its Tel Aviv shares closed 4.3 percent higher.

Camtek's main competitor is Rudolph Technologies . In August, a U.S. appeals court overturned adverse rulings in a patent infringement case filed by Rudolph. Camtek also competes with Israel's Orbotech in the printed circuit board sector.

Porat said the company had no plans for acquisitions for at least the next year.

Camtek earned 11 cents per diluted share excluding one-off items in the third quarter, up from eight cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 24 percent to a record $29.7 million.

The company itself had estimated revenue of $27.5 million to $29.5 million.

Camtek forecast fourth-quarter revenue of between $22 million and $24 million, citing the impact on customers' spending patterns of global economic concerns.

Camtek also said Moshe Eisenberg would replace Mira Rosenzweig as chief financial officer. Rosenzweig is stepping down after three years to "pursue new opportunities." (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)