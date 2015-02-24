Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
GATINEAU, Quebec Feb 23 Canadian National Railway Co reached a tentative contract deal with some 4,800 mechanical, clerical and trucking staff on Monday, avoiding a lockout at the country's biggest railway.
The deal came after last-ditch contract talks on Sunday and Monday. CN said last week it would lock out employees on Monday night unless it reached a contract deal with the union Unifor.
"I'm delighted to say that Unifor and Canadian National Railways reached a tentative agreement," Canadian Labour Minister Kellie Leitch told Reuters. (Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Ken Wills)
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.