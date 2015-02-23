TORONTO Feb 23 Canadian National Railway Co
and the union representing 4,800 of its mechanical,
clerical and trucking staff will resume contract talks on
Monday, just hours before a deadline set by Canada's No. 1
railway to lock out the workers.
The Unifor labor union said talks will resume at around 1
p.m. EST (1800 GMT), but the two sides have said they are far
apart on wages and working conditions.
CN Rail operates freight and some passenger trains on tracks
across Canada and the United States. In the worse case, a
lockout could spur big disruptions of shipments of grain and
other commodities and goods. It also would have threatened
commuter train service in the Montreal area but the union and
the company announced a deal over the weekend to keep those
trains running.
CN declined to comment on the talks on Monday. The company
said late on Sunday that while it would return to the bargaining
table, it continued to believe that binding arbitration may be
the best way to avoid it locking out Unifor employees at 11 p.m
EST Monday (0400 GMT Tuesday).
In a strike or lockout, train crews would stay on the job.
But Unifor represents the staff that do maintenance work and
safety inspections, so service could be affected quickly. A
stoppage by CN truck drivers, who haul some goods from West
Coast ports to rail lines, would affect imports from Asia.
CN has said it has a contingency plan for a lockout and that
trained management will fill in for Unifor members so it can
maintain service as much as possible.
The railway carried some 5.6 million carloads of freight in
2014, and it is not clear how much a lockout would delay
shipments. Delays would depend on how effectively managers can
fill in for Unifor members, especially in moving shipping
containers on and off trains, and carrying out maintenance work.
Unifor said it has committed to federal mediators that if CN
does lock out Unifor members, the union will not disrupt the
Montreal commuter service.
